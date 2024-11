Jest problem z nowym kolorowym Kindlem. Jest zbyt kolorowy

I chatted with a rep for over half an hour. I have all the issues with my Colorsoft - yellow tinge, light bleed, awful battery life, ghosting. Finally was escalated to a lead who was going to do a replacement. After connecting with him, he put me on a hold (over text) and did, according to him, extensive research. Once he came back, he was apologetic and said he didn't want to do a replacement. Apparently, he said he didn't wanna do a replacement because he felt it would have the same problems as the one I have. He said Amazon is working on a fix between the next 24 and 48 hours. I asked him if it was a hardware problem or a software problem and he said (drumroll)

BOTH.

So there you have it, folks. I've got screenshots of all of it, just in case. This machine was too expensive for all this. What a mess.