Kupiłeś najnowszego iPhone’a? Lepiej miej w pobliżu ładowarkę

I upgraded from my iPhone 12 and got new 16 Pro. I upgraded mostly because of battery and speaker issues but I observed that even though 16 has “better battery" and more battery life, it drains around 10-15% overnight doing nothing just laying on my bedside table.

I have Background app refresh off, location service to "while using" on all apps, and tried when my Always on display is also off (helped maybe for a percent or two).

My 12 holds charge better overnight playing music for 1-2 hours and then doing nothing as compared to the new and improved phone. And that okd phone is at service status in terms of battery health (75%).

Am I the only one facing this and need to visit store to get it checked out or is this common?