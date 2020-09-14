Jutro zagramy w gry z Xboksa na telefonach z Androidem. Oto 172 tytuły, które Microsoft udostępni na xCloud

Już jutro Microsoft udostępni oficjalnie usługę xCloud w ramach subskrypcji Xbox Game Pass na smartfonach z systemem Android. Poznaliśmy właśnie listę gier, jakie będzie można odpalić w chmurze.

Okazało się, że za testowany od miesięcy xCloud, czyli usługę polegającą na strumieniowaniu do urządzeń użytkownika obrazu gier uruchomionych na serwerze, nie trzeba będzie osobno płacić. Microsoft postanowił zrobić z niej część pakietu Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, który do tej pory pozwalał na pobieranie gier z rotującego katalogu bezpośrednio na konsole z rodziny Xbox One.

Dzięki tej technologii pobieranie gier nie będzie niezbędne, by rozpocząć zabawę. Od dawna wiedzieliśmy też, że w ramach xCloud będziemy uruchamiać w chmurze większość gier będących częścią subskrypcji Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Wcześniej dostaliśmy jednak tylko wstępną listę wspieranych pozycji, a pełna pojawiła się dopiero dziś, na dzień przed premierą, na blogu thurrot.com.

Na tej liście gier, które będzie można uruchomić zdalnie, znalazły się równo 172 produkcje. Wśród wymienionych gier można znaleźć zarówno rasowe i jeszcze świeżutkie pozycje z kategorii AAA, jak i typowe indyki. Są to przy tym tytuły zarówno od deweloperów opłacanych bezpośrednio przez Microsoft, jak i takie pochodzące od licznych partnerów giganta z Redmond.

xCloud w Xbox Game Pass — pełna lista gier wspieranych na start:

A Plague Tale: Innocence Absolver Afterparty Age of Wonders: Planetfall ARK: Survival Evolved Astroneer Batman: Arkham Knight Battletoads Battle Chasers: Nightwar Black Desert Blair Witch Bleeding Edge Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bridge Constructor Portal Carrion Children of Morta ClusterTruck Crackdown 3: Campaign Crosscode Darksiders Genesis Darksiders III DayZ de Blob Dead by Daylight Dead Cells Dead Island Definitive Edition Death Squared Deliver us the moon Demon’s Tilt Descenders Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (22 września) DiRT 4 Don’t Starve Double Kick Heroes Drake Hollow Dungeon of the Endless Enter The Gungeon F1 2019 Fallout 76 Farming Simulator 17 Felix the Reaper Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour For the King Forager Forza Horizon 4 Fractured Minds Frostpunk: Console Edition Gato Roboto Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition Gears of War 4 Gears 5 Goat Simulator Golf with Your Friends Grounded Guacamelee! 2 Halo 5: Guardians Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition Halo Wars 2 Halo: The Master Chief Collection Halo: Spartan Assault Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Hello Neighbor Hollow Knight (Renewal) Hot Shot Racing Human Fall Flat Hyperdot Hypnospace Outlaw Indivisible Journey to the Savage Planet Katana ZERO (Coming soon) Killer Instinct DE Kona Levelhead Lonely Mountains: Downhill Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Metro 2033 Redux Middle Earth: Shadow of War Minecraft: Dungeons MINIT Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Moonlighter Mortal Kombat X (niedostępne w Korei) Mount & Blade: Warband Moving Out Mudrunner Munchkin: Quacked Quest Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden My Time At Portia Neon Abyss New Super Lucky’s Tale NieR:Automata Night Call Night in the Woods (wkrótce) No Man’s Sky Nowhere Prophet Observation Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Ori and the Will of the Wisps Overcooked! 2 Oxenfree Pathologic 2 Pikuniku Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid ReCore: Definitive Edition Remnant: From the Ashes Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Rise & Shine River City Girls (wkrótce) Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition Sea Salt Secret Neighbor Shadow Warrior 2 Slay the Spire Sniper Elite 4 Spiritfarer State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Stellaris Stranger Things 3: The Game Streets of Rage 4 Streets of Rogue Subnautica Surviving Mars Tacoma Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3 Terraria The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled The Bard’s Tale Trilogy The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics The Elder Scrolls Online The Escapists 2 The Gardens Between The Jackbox Party Pack 4 The Long Dark The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game The Messenger The Outer Worlds The Surge 2 The Talos Principle The Touryst The Turing Test The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5 The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3 The Walking Dead: Season Two The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt theHunter: Call of the Wild Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Totally Reliable Delivery Service Touhou Luna Nights Tracks – The Train Set Game Trailmakers Train Sim World 2020 Two Point Hospital Undermine Untitled Goose Game Void Bastards Wandersong Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon) Wasteland Remastered Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Wasteland 3 We Happy Few West of Dead Wizard of Legend World War Z Worms W.M.D Xeno Crisis Yakuza 0 Yakuza Kiwami Yakuza Kiwami 2

Microsoft podaje, że obecnie oferuje około ćwierć tysiąca gier w ramach usługi Xbox Game Pass w wersji na konsole i od razu widać, że nie wszystkie z nich trafiły do streamingu. Porównując obie listy, naliczyłem 66 pozycji, których w ramach usługi xCloud zabrakło. Wśród nich są m.in. takie produkcje jak:

ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown Alan Wake Alien: Isolation Alvastia Chronicles Bad North Banjo-Kazooie Banjo-Kazooie N n B Banjo-Tooie Cities: Skylines Costume Quest 2 Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone DiRT Rally 2.0 Dishonored 2 Disneyland Adventures Double Dragon Neon eFootball PES 2020 Fable Anniversary Fable II Fable III Fallout: New Vegas Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy IX Gears of War 2 Gears of War 3 Gears of War: Judgment GoNNER It Lurks Below Jump Force KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue KINGDOM HEARTS III LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Mass Effect Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Minecraft Monster Hunter: World My Friend Pedro Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Ninja Gaiden II Outer Wilds Pandemic: The Board Game Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Perfect Dark PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Quantum Break RAGE 2 Rare Replay Rocket League Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Ryse: Son of Rome ScreamRide SOULCALIBUR VI State of Decay: Year-One Sunset Overdrive Super Lucky's Tale Tekken 7 The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan The Walking Dead Ticket to Ride Viva Pinata: Trouble In Paradise Wargroove Westerado: Double Barreled What Remains of Edith Finch Wolfenstein: Youngblood Yooka-Laylee Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Nie wiadomo, dlaczego akurat tych gier brakuje, ale stawiam na problemy z licencjami. Możliwe, że trafią do biblioteki xCloud nieco później. Czekamy też na informacje o grach, w których sterowanie zostanie przystosowane do dotyku — pierwszą produkcją niewymagającą dedykowanych akcesoriów jest Minecraft Dungeons.

Trzeba przy tym pamiętać, że oferta Xbox Game Pass nie jest stała i również w przypadku gier wspierających xCloud można spodziewać się rotacji. Nowości spodziewać można się co miesiąc, ale tytuły od partnerów mogą w każdej chwili zniknąć i najlepiej to właśnie je ogrywać w pierwszej kolejności.

Jeszcze w tym roku Xbox Game Pass połączy się z abonamentem EA Play, w ramach którego dostępnych jest kilkadziesiąt gier od Electronic Arts — są to często jeszcze świeże hity AAA. Również i w te produkcje będzie można w przyszłości grać za pośrednictwem usługi xCloud.



