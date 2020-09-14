TechSW+RozrywkaAutoblogBizblogSamsungXboxWspółpraca
Jutro zagramy w gry z Xboksa na telefonach z Androidem. Oto 172 tytuły, które Microsoft udostępni na xCloud

Piotr Grabiec
14 września 2020
Już jutro Microsoft udostępni oficjalnie usługę xCloud w ramach subskrypcji Xbox Game Pass na smartfonach z systemem Android. Poznaliśmy właśnie listę gier, jakie będzie można odpalić w chmurze.

Okazało się, że za testowany od miesięcy xCloud, czyli usługę polegającą na strumieniowaniu do urządzeń użytkownika obrazu gier uruchomionych na serwerze, nie trzeba będzie osobno płacić. Microsoft postanowił zrobić z niej część pakietu Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, który do tej pory pozwalał na pobieranie gier z rotującego katalogu bezpośrednio na konsole z rodziny Xbox One.

Xbox Game Pass i xCloud

Dzięki tej technologii pobieranie gier nie będzie niezbędne, by rozpocząć zabawę. Od dawna wiedzieliśmy też, że w ramach xCloud będziemy uruchamiać w chmurze większość gier będących częścią subskrypcji Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Wcześniej dostaliśmy jednak tylko wstępną listę wspieranych pozycji, a pełna pojawiła się dopiero dziś, na dzień przed premierą, na blogu thurrot.com.

Na tej liście gier, które będzie można uruchomić zdalnie, znalazły się równo 172 produkcje. Wśród wymienionych gier można znaleźć zarówno rasowe i jeszcze świeżutkie pozycje z kategorii AAA, jak i typowe indyki. Są to przy tym tytuły zarówno od deweloperów opłacanych bezpośrednio przez Microsoft, jak i takie pochodzące od licznych partnerów giganta z Redmond.

xCloud w Xbox Game Pass — pełna lista gier wspieranych na start:

  1. A Plague Tale: Innocence
  2. Absolver
  3. Afterparty
  4. Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  5. ARK: Survival Evolved
  6. Astroneer
  7. Batman: Arkham Knight
  8. Battletoads
  9. Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  10. Black Desert
  11. Blair Witch
  12. Bleeding Edge
  13. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  14. Bridge Constructor Portal
  15. Carrion
  16. Children of Morta
  17. ClusterTruck
  18. Crackdown 3: Campaign
  19. Crosscode
  20. Darksiders Genesis
  21. Darksiders III
  22. DayZ
  23. de Blob
  24. Dead by Daylight
  25. Dead Cells
  26. Dead Island Definitive Edition
  27. Death Squared
  28. Deliver us the moon
  29. Demon’s Tilt
  30. Descenders
  31. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (22 września)
  32. DiRT 4
  33. Don’t Starve
  34. Double Kick Heroes
  35. Drake Hollow
  36. Dungeon of the Endless
  37. Enter The Gungeon
  38. F1 2019
  39. Fallout 76
  40. Farming Simulator 17
  41. Felix the Reaper
  42. Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  43. For the King
  44. Forager
  45. Forza Horizon 4
  46. Fractured Minds
  47. Frostpunk: Console Edition
  48. Gato Roboto
  49. Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
  50. Gears of War 4
  51. Gears 5
  52. Goat Simulator
  53. Golf with Your Friends
  54. Grounded
  55. Guacamelee! 2
  56. Halo 5: Guardians
  57. Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
  58. Halo Wars 2
  59. Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  60. Halo: Spartan Assault
  61. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  62. Hello Neighbor
  63. Hollow Knight (Renewal)
  64. Hot Shot Racing
  65. Human Fall Flat
  66. Hyperdot
  67. Hypnospace Outlaw
  68. Indivisible
  69. Journey to the Savage Planet
  70. Katana ZERO (Coming soon)
  71. Killer Instinct DE
  72. Kona
  73. Levelhead
  74. Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  75. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  76. Metro 2033 Redux
  77. Middle Earth: Shadow of War
  78. Minecraft: Dungeons
  79. MINIT
  80. Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  81. Moonlighter
  82. Mortal Kombat X (niedostępne w Korei)
  83. Mount & Blade: Warband
  84. Moving Out
  85. Mudrunner
  86. Munchkin: Quacked Quest
  87. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  88. My Time At Portia
  89. Neon Abyss
  90. New Super Lucky’s Tale
  91. NieR:Automata
  92. Night Call
  93. Night in the Woods (wkrótce)
  94. No Man’s Sky
  95. Nowhere Prophet
  96. Observation
  97. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  98. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  99. Overcooked! 2
  100. Oxenfree
  101. Pathologic 2
  102. Pikuniku
  103. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  104. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  105. ReCore: Definitive Edition
  106. Remnant: From the Ashes
  107. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  108. Rise & Shine
  109. River City Girls (wkrótce)
  110. Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
  111. Sea Salt
  112. Secret Neighbor
  113. Shadow Warrior 2
  114. Slay the Spire
  115. Sniper Elite 4
  116. Spiritfarer
  117. State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  118. Stellaris
  119. Stranger Things 3: The Game
  120. Streets of Rage 4
  121. Streets of Rogue
  122. Subnautica
  123. Surviving Mars
  124. Tacoma
  125. Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3
  126. Terraria
  127. The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut
  128. The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
  129. The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
  130. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
  131. The Elder Scrolls Online
  132. The Escapists 2
  133. The Gardens Between
  134. The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  135. The Long Dark
  136. The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
  137. The Messenger
  138. The Outer Worlds
  139. The Surge 2
  140. The Talos Principle
  141. The Touryst
  142. The Turing Test
  143. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5
  144. The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3
  145. The Walking Dead: Season Two
  146. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  147. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  148. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  149. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  150. Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  151. Touhou Luna Nights
  152. Tracks – The Train Set Game
  153. Trailmakers
  154. Train Sim World 2020
  155. Two Point Hospital
  156. Undermine
  157. Untitled Goose Game
  158. Void Bastards
  159. Wandersong
  160. Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)
  161. Wasteland Remastered
  162. Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
  163. Wasteland 3
  164. We Happy Few
  165. West of Dead
  166. Wizard of Legend
  167. World War Z
  168. Worms W.M.D
  169. Xeno Crisis
  170. Yakuza 0
  171. Yakuza Kiwami
  172. Yakuza Kiwami 2

Microsoft podaje, że obecnie oferuje około ćwierć tysiąca gier w ramach usługi Xbox Game Pass w wersji na konsole i od razu widać, że nie wszystkie z nich trafiły do streamingu. Porównując obie listy, naliczyłem 66 pozycji, których w ramach usługi xCloud zabrakło. Wśród nich są m.in. takie produkcje jak:

  1. ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown
  2. Alan Wake
  3. Alien: Isolation
  4. Alvastia Chronicles
  5. Bad North
  6. Banjo-Kazooie
  7. Banjo-Kazooie N n B
  8. Banjo-Tooie
  9. Cities: Skylines
  10. Costume Quest 2
  11. Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone
  12. DiRT Rally 2.0
  13. Dishonored 2
  14. Disneyland Adventures
  15. Double Dragon Neon
  16. eFootball PES 2020
  17. Fable Anniversary
  18. Fable II
  19. Fable III
  20. Fallout: New Vegas
  21. Final Fantasy VII
  22. Final Fantasy IX
  23. Gears of War 2
  24. Gears of War 3
  25. Gears of War: Judgment
  26. GoNNER
  27. It Lurks Below
  28. Jump Force
  29. KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
  30. KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  31. KINGDOM HEARTS III
  32. LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  33. Mass Effect
  34. Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
  35. Minecraft
  36. Monster Hunter: World
  37. My Friend Pedro
  38. Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  39. Ninja Gaiden II
  40. Outer Wilds
  41. Pandemic: The Board Game
  42. Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  43. Perfect Dark
  44. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  45. Quantum Break
  46. RAGE 2
  47. Rare Replay
  48. Rocket League
  49. Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
  50. Ryse: Son of Rome
  51. ScreamRide
  52. SOULCALIBUR VI
  53. State of Decay: Year-One
  54. Sunset Overdrive
  55. Super Lucky's Tale
  56. Tekken 7
  57. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
  58. The Walking Dead
  59. Ticket to Ride
  60. Viva Pinata: Trouble In Paradise
  61. Wargroove
  62. Westerado: Double Barreled
  63. What Remains of Edith Finch
  64. Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  65. Yooka-Laylee
  66. Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Nie wiadomo, dlaczego akurat tych gier brakuje, ale stawiam na problemy z licencjami. Możliwe, że trafią do biblioteki xCloud nieco później. Czekamy też na informacje o grach, w których sterowanie zostanie przystosowane do dotyku — pierwszą produkcją niewymagającą dedykowanych akcesoriów jest Minecraft Dungeons.

Trzeba przy tym pamiętać, że oferta Xbox Game Pass nie jest stała i również w przypadku gier wspierających xCloud można spodziewać się rotacji. Nowości spodziewać można się co miesiąc, ale tytuły od partnerów mogą w każdej chwili zniknąć i najlepiej to właśnie je ogrywać w pierwszej kolejności.

Jeszcze w tym roku Xbox Game Pass połączy się z abonamentem EA Play, w ramach którego dostępnych jest kilkadziesiąt gier od Electronic Arts — są to często jeszcze świeże hity AAA. Również i w te produkcje będzie można w przyszłości grać za pośrednictwem usługi xCloud.

