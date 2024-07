Włożyli plaster cytryny do... puszki. Ten napój podbił internet

I found the viral lemon sours in Japan and had to give them a try 🍋 These are the first canned lemon sours in the WORLD to have a whole lemon slice in them. The drinks, made by Asahi, are called “Mirai no Lemon Sour” or “Lemon Sour of the Future.” Lemon sours typically contain shochu, soda water, and lemon juice, and are a popular drink at izakaya across Japan. Asahi’s goal in creating this drink was to allow the drinker to experience the taste and scent of lemon with all five senses. These drinks are flying off the shelves in Japan right now and nearly impossible to find. I checked a million convenience stores, but ended up finding them at Don Quixote! There are two versions, the original and the plain. I definitely recommend trying both, but I prefer the original, as it’s slightly sweeter and has a stronger lemon flavor. #japan #japantravel #japantrip #asahi #japanesefood #viral