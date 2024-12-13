Logo
The Game Awards 2024: oto pełna lista zwycięzców i nominowanych

Helldivers 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2… Które gry zgarnęły statuetki na The Game Awards 2024? Czy twoje typy się sprawdziły?

Oliwier Nytko
The Game Awards 2024: oto pełna lista zwycięzców i nominowanych
dyskusja

Kurtyna opadła, emocje opadły, a statuetki rozdane. The Game Awards 2024 przeszły do historii, zostawiając po sobie nie tylko masę wrażeń, ale i sporo pytań o przyszłość branży gier. Podczas gdy zwiastuny nowych produkcji rozpalały wyobraźnię graczy na całym świecie, głównym punktem gali było uhonorowanie twórców za ich osiągnięcia. Kto zgarnął najważniejsze nagrody? Czy werdykt jury pokrył się z oczekiwaniami społeczności?

Wszystkie nagrody z The Game Awards 2024

Oto pełna lista zwycięzców The Game Awards 2024 wraz z nominowanymi w każdej kategorii:

Gra Roku

Wygrany: Astro Bot

  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Astro Bot, urocza platformówka 3D od studia Team Asobi, zasłużenie zdobyła tytuł Gry Roku na The Game Awards 2024. Ten ekskluzywny tytuł na PlayStation 5 zachwycił graczy i krytyków innowacyjnym wykorzystaniem kontrolera DualSense, kreatywnym designem poziomów i przepiękną oprawą graficzną.

W morzu poważnych i ambitnych gier, Astro Bot przypomniał nam wszystkim, że gry wideo to przede wszystkim zabawa. Jego urok, poczucie humoru i pozytywna energia udzielają się graczom w każdym wieku.

Najlepsza Ciągle Rozwijana Gra

Wygrany: Helldivers 2

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite

Najlepszy Kierunek Artystyczny

Wygrany: Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Neva

Najlepsza Gra Mobilna

Wygrany: Balatro

  • AFK Journey
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Pokémon TCG Pocket

Najlepsza Fabuła

Wygrany: Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Najlepsza Rola

Wygrany: Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

  • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Najlepsza Ścieżka Dźwiękowa i Muzyka

Wygrany: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

  • Astro Bot
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Najlepszy Dźwięk

Wygrany: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Silent Hill 2

Najlepsza Adaptacja

Wygrany: Fallout

  • Arcane
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: Legenda Lary Croft

Najlepsza Gra Wieloosobowa

Wygrany: Helldivers 2

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8

Najlepsza Gra Niezależna

Wygrany: Balatro

  • Animal Well
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Debiutancka Gra Niezależna

Wygrany: Balatro

  • Animal Well
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Najbardziej Wyczekiwana Gra

Wygrany: Grand Theft Auto 6

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Najlepsza Gra RPG

Wygrany: Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Gra z Największym Wpływem Społecznym

Wygrany: Neva

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Najlepszy Twórca

Wygrany: CaseOh

  • Illojuan
  • Techno Gamers
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Najlepsza Gra Akcji/Przygodowa

Wygrany: Astro Bot

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Najlepsza Gra Akcji

Wygrany: Black Myth: Wukong

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Stellar Blade

Najlepsza Bijatyka

Wygrany: Tekken 8

  • Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
  • Multiversus

Innowacja w Dostępności

Wygrany: Prince of Persia: Lost Crown

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Najlepsze Wsparcie Społeczności

Wygrany: Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Najlepsza Gra Familijna

Wygrany: Astro Bot

  • Princess Peach Showtime
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Najlepsza Gra Symulacyjna/Strategiczna

Wygrany: Frostpunk 2

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Najlepsza Gra Sportowa/Wyścigowa

Wygrany: EA Sports FC 25

  • F1 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Topspin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Najlepsza Gra VR/AR

Wygrany: Batman: Arkham Shadow

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Najlepsza Gra e-Sportowa

Wygrany: League of Legends

  • Counter Strike
  • Dota 2
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Najlepszy Sportowiec e-Sportowy

Wygrany: Faker

  • 33
  • AleksiB
  • Chovy
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Najlepsza Drużyna e-Sportowa

Wygrany: T1, League of Legends

  • Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
  • Gen.G, League of Legends
  • Navi, Counterstrike
  • Team Liquid, Dota 2

Wybór Graczy

Wygrany: Black Myth: Wukong

  • Wuthering Waves
  • Elden Ring: Cień Erdtree
  • Genshin Impact
  • Zenless Zone Zero
