The Game Awards 2024: oto pełna lista zwycięzców i nominowanych
Helldivers 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2… Które gry zgarnęły statuetki na The Game Awards 2024? Czy twoje typy się sprawdziły?
Kurtyna opadła, emocje opadły, a statuetki rozdane. The Game Awards 2024 przeszły do historii, zostawiając po sobie nie tylko masę wrażeń, ale i sporo pytań o przyszłość branży gier. Podczas gdy zwiastuny nowych produkcji rozpalały wyobraźnię graczy na całym świecie, głównym punktem gali było uhonorowanie twórców za ich osiągnięcia. Kto zgarnął najważniejsze nagrody? Czy werdykt jury pokrył się z oczekiwaniami społeczności?
Wszystkie nagrody z The Game Awards 2024
Oto pełna lista zwycięzców The Game Awards 2024 wraz z nominowanymi w każdej kategorii:
Gra Roku
Wygrany: Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Astro Bot, urocza platformówka 3D od studia Team Asobi, zasłużenie zdobyła tytuł Gry Roku na The Game Awards 2024. Ten ekskluzywny tytuł na PlayStation 5 zachwycił graczy i krytyków innowacyjnym wykorzystaniem kontrolera DualSense, kreatywnym designem poziomów i przepiękną oprawą graficzną.
W morzu poważnych i ambitnych gier, Astro Bot przypomniał nam wszystkim, że gry wideo to przede wszystkim zabawa. Jego urok, poczucie humoru i pozytywna energia udzielają się graczom w każdym wieku.
Najlepsza Ciągle Rozwijana Gra
Wygrany: Helldivers 2
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
Najlepszy Kierunek Artystyczny
Wygrany: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Neva
Najlepsza Gra Mobilna
Wygrany: Balatro
- AFK Journey
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
Najlepsza Fabuła
Wygrany: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Najlepsza Rola
Wygrany: Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Najlepsza Ścieżka Dźwiękowa i Muzyka
Wygrany: Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Najlepszy Dźwięk
Wygrany: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Silent Hill 2
Najlepsza Adaptacja
Wygrany: Fallout
- Arcane
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: Legenda Lary Croft
Najlepsza Gra Wieloosobowa
Wygrany: Helldivers 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
Najlepsza Gra Niezależna
Wygrany: Balatro
- Animal Well
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Debiutancka Gra Niezależna
Wygrany: Balatro
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Najbardziej Wyczekiwana Gra
Wygrany: Grand Theft Auto 6
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Najlepsza Gra RPG
Wygrany: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Gra z Największym Wpływem Społecznym
Wygrany: Neva
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Najlepszy Twórca
Wygrany: CaseOh
- Illojuan
- Techno Gamers
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Najlepsza Gra Akcji/Przygodowa
Wygrany: Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Najlepsza Gra Akcji
Wygrany: Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Stellar Blade
Najlepsza Bijatyka
Wygrany: Tekken 8
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
- Multiversus
Innowacja w Dostępności
Wygrany: Prince of Persia: Lost Crown
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Star Wars Outlaws
Najlepsze Wsparcie Społeczności
Wygrany: Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Najlepsza Gra Familijna
Wygrany: Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Najlepsza Gra Symulacyjna/Strategiczna
Wygrany: Frostpunk 2
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Najlepsza Gra Sportowa/Wyścigowa
Wygrany: EA Sports FC 25
- F1 24
- NBA 2K25
- Topspin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Najlepsza Gra VR/AR
Wygrany: Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Najlepsza Gra e-Sportowa
Wygrany: League of Legends
- Counter Strike
- Dota 2
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Najlepszy Sportowiec e-Sportowy
Wygrany: Faker
- 33
- AleksiB
- Chovy
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Najlepsza Drużyna e-Sportowa
Wygrany: T1, League of Legends
- Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
- Gen.G, League of Legends
- Navi, Counterstrike
- Team Liquid, Dota 2
Wybór Graczy
Wygrany: Black Myth: Wukong
- Wuthering Waves
- Elden Ring: Cień Erdtree
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero