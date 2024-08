Zrobili spotkanie klasowe dla 500 osób. Obecność potwierdziło 200, przyszły 4. Dlaczego?

Had my 10 year reunion a few months ago. Despite having a 500+ graduating class and close to 200 people signing up on Facebook, only 4 people showed up. This includes myself, my brother, the organizer, and a friend of the organizer. I understand if you live too far but this was organized 6 months in advanced. Also the post from earlier this week really got me thinking. Do people think they are too good to go to their reunion? Did people have a bad high school experience and are just resentful? To be honest I didn’t expect much from my reunion. Even if it was just to say hi to people and take a group picture, but I was still disappointed.

EDIT: Typo