Twój iPhone ma problem z kamerą? Apple naprawi go za darmo

It’s been like this for a couple days now. The front camera works fine, but the back is not responding. The screen is black when back camera is turned on. I’ve already tried resetting all phone settings, but nothing changed. Yesterday I downloaded the latest version of iOS, and it worked for couple hours then it turned black again. Funny thing is that if I choose Video, and click on the action mode, it turns on. Sometimes the wide-angle works, but most of the time both are not working. What should I do? The phone is pretty new, and still have guarantee. I am not a phone expert so I don’t have a clue if this is a software or hardware issue.