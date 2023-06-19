Indexed offer: wholesale prices of electricity for companies

Demand for electricity usually increases in winter (the peak of heating season) and in summer (the peak of cooling season), and it decreases in spring and autumn. Prices for energy fluctuate along with this seasonal demand. In standard market conditions the changes in market cycle are gradual. Prices for electricity for a company usually change in a scope that may be predicted. However, a lot of various factors impact the market, such as the extreme weather or geopolitical events. The list of these factors is very long, and that is why knowledge of available opportunities is important, as well as the selection of a seller who may offer reliable service and good counselling.