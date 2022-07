Marvel has probably the worst methodology of production and VFX management out there.

They can never fix the look for the show before more than half the allocated time for the show is over.

The artists working on Marvel shows are definitely not paid equivalent to the amount of work they put in.

The charm for working on a Marvel movie is way over rated now and I would rather be happy working on a TV series after decades and decades of this.

Sorry but had to get it off my chest. ;)